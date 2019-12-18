Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno Sells 11,508 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $808.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

