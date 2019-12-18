Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 6,753 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BDGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

