Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro Sells 4,359 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$467,505.79.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50.

AC stock opened at C$50.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.50 and a 1-year high of C$51.07.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

