Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.