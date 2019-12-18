Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sonja Anne Theisen Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 275.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

