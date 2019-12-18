Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.
  • On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $100,840.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. ValuEngine lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,148,000. AXA acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lantheus Holdings Inc Director Sam R. Leno Sells 11,508 Shares
Lantheus Holdings Inc Director Sam R. Leno Sells 11,508 Shares
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 6,753 Shares
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 6,753 Shares
Air Canada Senior Officer David Shapiro Sells 4,359 Shares
Air Canada Senior Officer David Shapiro Sells 4,359 Shares
Insider Selling: Fastly Inc President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Fastly Inc President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Meta Financial Group Inc. CAO Sonja Anne Theisen Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock
Meta Financial Group Inc. CAO Sonja Anne Theisen Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report