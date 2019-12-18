Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $100,840.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. ValuEngine lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,148,000. AXA acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

