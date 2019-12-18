Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jeffrey P. Rydin Sells 20,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alphatec by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

