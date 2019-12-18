CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman Buys 20,800 Shares

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$696,789.

CWX opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.19 and a 52 week high of C$5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.76.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

