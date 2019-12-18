Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault Sells 5,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,295.28.

Dennis Bourgeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$122,750.00.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

