Insider Buying: Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PLCE stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. Childrens Place Inc has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.
Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
