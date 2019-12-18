Insider Buying: Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLCE stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. Childrens Place Inc has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.