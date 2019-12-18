Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $165,886.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

