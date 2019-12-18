Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday. Whitman Howard reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sports Direct International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Shares of Sports Direct International stock opened at GBX 472.20 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

