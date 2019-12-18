Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 220000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

