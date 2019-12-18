Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €49.49 ($57.55) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.88.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.