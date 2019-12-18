J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRY. Investec lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 229.10 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.