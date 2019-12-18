Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 240 ($3.16).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.31.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.