EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).
EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 400.70 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34). The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65.
About EVRAZ
