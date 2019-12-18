EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 400.70 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34). The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

