Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 10 ($0.13).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

