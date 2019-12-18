Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded to Sell at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,420 ($18.68) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,450 ($19.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,595.06 ($20.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,465.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659 ($21.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Also, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63), for a total transaction of £1,885,938.56 ($2,480,845.25). Insiders have sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096 in the last ninety days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

