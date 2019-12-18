Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank
J Sainsbury Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas
J Sainsbury Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”
EVRAZ Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
EVRAZ Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Petra Diamonds’ “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Petra Diamonds’ “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report