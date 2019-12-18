Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

