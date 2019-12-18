Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

FRES opened at GBX 592.44 ($7.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

