Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,374,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,934. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

