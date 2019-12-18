BHP Group (LON:BHP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,780 ($23.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.24) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price target on BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,788.93 ($23.53).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,795.60 ($23.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,708.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,797.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

