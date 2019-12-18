Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Investec cut shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tullow Oil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

