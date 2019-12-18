WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 478.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

