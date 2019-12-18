Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.46.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $231.15 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.