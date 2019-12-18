Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.89.

NYSE AYI opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

