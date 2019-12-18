Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

