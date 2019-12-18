Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

