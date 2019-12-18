Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE SERV opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after acquiring an additional 795,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

