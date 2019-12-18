National Securities Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.