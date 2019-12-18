Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.
Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.