Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.