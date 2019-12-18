John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

LON:WG opened at GBX 383.20 ($5.04) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,196.90).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

