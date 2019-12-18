Stifel Nicolaus Raises Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $37.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.