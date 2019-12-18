State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.