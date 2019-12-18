Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 7,500 Shares

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PII opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.