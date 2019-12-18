Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 7,500 Shares

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE PII opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
