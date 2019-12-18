Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 41,303 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SYX opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

SYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

