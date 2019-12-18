Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$1,620,135.22 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 140,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,620,135.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,566,077 shares in the company, valued at C$110,392,528.58.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of $703.15 million and a P/E ratio of 27.64.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

