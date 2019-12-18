Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,652 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $844,184.25.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $178.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

