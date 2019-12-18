Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Stephane Kasriel Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Upwork by 21.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 37.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 163.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

