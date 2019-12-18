Insider Selling: Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FISV stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
