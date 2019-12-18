Insider Selling: Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FISV stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

