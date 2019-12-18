Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans Sells 2,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COST opened at $295.55 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.61.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

