Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West Sells 5,735 Shares

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MGLN stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 308,417 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Magellan Health by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

