Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West Sells 5,735 Shares

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MGLN stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Magellan Health Company Profile
Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.