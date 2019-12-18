SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $318,325.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $129.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SYNNEX by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

