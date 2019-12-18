Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 4,000 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.79. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

