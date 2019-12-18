Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $72,547,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

