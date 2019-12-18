Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$380,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at C$4,100,551.96.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.10, for a total value of C$148,330.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$337,080.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total value of C$67,260.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.94, for a total value of C$44,776.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.36, for a total value of C$301,080.00.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$110.57 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$57.85 and a 1-year high of C$121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

