Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.