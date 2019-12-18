Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP John P. Stott Sells 6,673 Shares

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADM opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

