International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 211000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

International Frontier Resources Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02
